Sergio Aguero: Barcelona hold initial talks with Man City forward's representatives over free transfer

Barcelona have held initial talks with representatives of Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero over a free transfer this summer.

Aguero, who is City's record goalscorer with 258 goals in 387 appearances in all competitions, will leave the Etihad Stadium when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old Argentine spent five years playing in La Liga for Atletico Madrid prior to his move to City in 2011.

Aguero is targeting a treble in his final season with City, with the club in the final of the Champions League and on the verge of adding the Premier League title to the League Cup.

He has played a peripheral role this season under Pep Guardiola, making only 17 appearances, in part due to injury and illness, and scored just his fourth goal of the season against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Aguero has been linked to several of Europe's top clubs in recent weeks, with Chelsea believed to be among the possible suitors should he decide to remain in the Premier League.

Barcelona are hopeful of persuading captain Lionel Messi, an international team-mate of Aguero, to remain at the club beyond this summer.

Aguero is the fourth-highest goalscorer in Premier League history, with his tally of 182 putting him behind only former England internationals Alan Shearer (260), Wayne Rooney (208) and Andrew Cole (187).