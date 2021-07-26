Barcelona and Neymar end legal dispute in 'amicable' out-of-court settlement

Barcelona have reached an "amicable" out-of-court settlement with their former forward Neymar to end their legal dispute.
The case relates to what Neymar said were unpaid bonuses due as part of a contract he signed in October 2016, before his €222m record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.
Neymar sued the Catalan club for €46.3 million euros, and they counter-sued for breach of contract.
A judge in Barcelona sided with the club, ordering the Brazilian in June last year to pay the Camp Nou side €6.7 million euros.
Spanish media said Neymar had appealed and also launched a new case against Barca. That case is now void.
Barcelona said in a statement that three labour claims and a civil suit had been "ended out of court in amicable fashion".
"FC Barcelona announce that it has ended out of court in amicable fashion the various labour and civil litigation cases that were open with the Brazilian player Neymar," read the statement.
"As such, a transactional agreement between the club and the player has been signed to end the legal cases that were pending between the two parties."