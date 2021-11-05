Xavi Hernandez to leave Al Sadd to become new Barcelona head coach

Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez set to become new head coach at Nou Camp; Al Sadd agree to let Xavi depart from his managerial role after Barca pay release clause to Qatari club; Xavi to replace Ronald Koeman, who was sacked last week

Friday 5 November 2021 11:17, UK

Xavi enjoyed a trophy-laden 17-year spell at Barcelona as a player
Image: Xavi enjoyed a trophy-laden 17-year spell at Barcelona as a player

Xavi Hernandez will become the new Barcelona head coach after leaving his role as Al Sadd boss.

The Qatari club have allowed Xavi to return to Barcelona after the Spanish side paid a release clause to acquire the services of their former midfielder.

The 41-year-old will replace Ronald Koeman, who was sacked last week following a poor start to the campaign.

Al Sadd chief executive Turki Al-Ali said in a statement: "Xavi informed us a few days ago of his desire to go to Barcelona at this particular time, because of the critical stage his hometown club is going through, and we understand this and decided not to stand in his way."

Xavi left Barcelona in 2015 after helping the club win 25 trophies, including four Champions Leagues and eight La Liga titles, in 17 seasons.

