Jonatan Giraldez: Barcelona Women coach to leave club at the end of the season

Barcelona coach Jonatan Giraldez is set to leave the club at the end of the Liga F season, adding that his next job is "outside of Europe".

Giraldez, who took charge of the club in 2021, has won the Liga F title twice in dominant fashion, with Barcelona losing just one out of 72 league games under the Spaniard.

He guided them to the Women's Champions League title in 2023, beating Wolfsburg in the final as the Barcelona won their second European title. They also beat Chelsea in the semi-finals.

Giraldez has also won the Copa de la Reina and two Spanish Super Cups during his tenure so far, helping to establish Barcelona as one of Europe's top teams.

He has also recently been nominated alongside Chelsea's Emma Hayes and England manager Sarina Wiegman for 2023 FIFA Best Women's Coach.

"I informed the club that I don't intend to renew my contract," Giraldez said.

"I want to leave them enough time to sort things out and find the best possible future. Last Friday I told the players and staff about the situation. I wanted them to know the reasons for my decision."

Giraldez has been linked with a move to the USA's National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) in recent weeks.

Image: Jonatan Giraldez celebrates with his players after winning the Champions League

Asked about the links, Giraldez added: "I can only say it's outside of Europe. I would not want to compete against Barca."

Barcelona are top of the Liga F standings on 36 points after 12 games, nine ahead of second-placed Real Madrid.

They have also won all three of their Champions League games so far in Group A. They play Rosengard in their next group game on Thursday.

Analysis: All change among Europe's elite

Sky Sports' Charlotte Marsh:

"First Emma Hayes announced her Chelsea departure, now Barcelona coach Giraldez will be making his own exit come May.

"He has maintained Barcelona's winning mentality as the undisputed queens of Spain. Already a coach at the club, he stepped into the managerial role just after the club had won their first Champions League title and continued to guide Barcelona to successive finals.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The US Women's National Team's Emily Fox and Trinity Rodman spoke about incoming head coach Emma Hayes

"His team too will be among the favourites to win the Liga F and Champions League titles again this season, with plenty still to play for. It is not silly to assume that Giraldez will add a few more winners medals to his collection before his contract expires.

"His incredible winning runs, especially in Liga F, is a testament to his talent. If the rumours are to be believed, the NWSL will be graced by one of the finest coaches in the world with Giraldez testing himself in a new continent and new environment.

"The 32-year-old has never coached outside of Spain, or even outside of Catalonia. It is quite incredible what a coach of his age has already achieved and with that in mind, a new test makes sense after winning everything you can with a club in Europe.

"And with Hayes and Giraldez both leaving their posts, it is all change among Europe's elite clubs. Nothing lasts forever, but the women's football landscape on the continent will look very different at the start of the 2024/25 season."