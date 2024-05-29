Barcelona appoint Hansi Flick as new head coach after sacking Xavi

Hansi Flick has been appointed the new Barcelona head coach.

The former Bayern Munich and Germany boss has signed a two-year deal at the Nou Camp.

Flick replaces Xavi, who was sacked a month after Barcelona had persuaded him to stay on as manager, after he initially planned to leave at the end of this campaign. The 44-year-old took the Catalans to the Champions League quarter-finals where they lost to Paris Saint-Germain.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"FC Barcelona and Hansi Flick have reached an agreement for the German to become men's first-team football coach until 30 June 2026," a club statement read.

Flick was dismissed by Germany in September following a 4-1 friendly defeat to Japan on the back of a group-stage exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

He served as assistant coach to Joachim Low when his country won the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, before clinching back-to-back Bundesliga titles and the 2020 Champions League during a two-season stay with Bayern.

The 59-year-old succeeds a predecessor who was appointed in November 2021 to manage the club where he won 25 major trophies as a player.

Xavi steered the team from ninth place in LaLiga to the runners-up spot following the sacking of Ronald Koeman.

Xavi's turbulent 2024 with Barcelona January 27, 2024 – Xavi announces he will walk away from Barcelona, describing the role as “cruel and unpleasant”.

April 24, 2024 – Barcelona announce Xavi has reversed his decision and will take the team into next season.

May 24, 2024 – Xavi is sacked as Barcelona manager.

Barca were crowned champions in his first full season in charge, but they subsequently failed to mount a serious challenge this time round, surrendering their title to rivals Real Madrid.

Xavi: Next Barca boss will 'suffer'

Image: Departing Barca boss Xavi had a warning for his successor

Earlier this week, Xavi warned his successor to be prepared to "suffer" in the job.

"To the new manager, I tell you: You will suffer. This is a very complicated place to be," Xavi said after his final match in charge, a 2-1 win over Sevilla.

"This is a difficult job and you have to be patient."

Xavi does not have another job lined up and is prepared to wait for the right offer.

He said: "Nothing is closed. I'm a professional, let's see what happens in the future. Of course I'm open (to a new job), but I think 100 per cent I need to rest a little bit.

"It's so difficult to coach Barcelona. It's been tough last week, but I have my conscience very clear. I'm proud and happy.

"When we got here we knew it was a difficult time for the club and I think we can be proud of the work we have done."