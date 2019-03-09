Santiago Solari ignoring increasing Jose Mourinho to Real Madrid speculation

1:27 Santiago Solari says he can only plan on a day-by-day basis at Real Madrid as speculation over the club's next manager continues to mount. Santiago Solari says he can only plan on a day-by-day basis at Real Madrid as speculation over the club's next manager continues to mount.

Real Madrid head coach Santiago Solari is staying calm despite growing speculation that Jose Mourinho is set to replace him.

The former Manchester United manager is the first choice to take over at Real and has already been approached by the club, former president Ramon Calderon told Sky Sports News earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Solari's side saw their season fall apart in the space of a week with back-to-back defeats in El Classico in the Copa del Rey and LaLiga, leaving them 12 points behind rivals Barcelona heading into this weekend.

A surprise 4-1 home loss to Ajax in the Champions League followed.

After arriving more than an hour late for his scheduled press conference at Madrid's training ground on Saturday, when asked if he can hypothetically plan for next season, Solari replied: "I can't answer hypothetical questions. It's an honour to serve this club.

Real Madrid fans chanted the name of former manager Jose Mourinho after watching their side crash out of the Champions League.

"I will always do my best, as I have done since my first day here. Our focus must only be on the next game. There are 12 left this season. The first is Real Valladolid tomorrow.

"It's a tough moment, a difficult moment. You can keep doing your job, I will keep doing mine.

"It's not easy for the fans, we're a club that is used to winning, we've been through a glorious period and after being knocked out there is sadness of course, but also applause at what we have been achieved."