Cristiano Ronaldo has 'left door open' for Real Madrid return, says Jose Fonte

Reports in the Italian media have suggested Cristiano Ronaldo could make a sensational return to Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo has "left the door open" for a potential return to Real Madrid, according to the forward's Portugal team-mate Jose Fonte.

Reports in Italy have suggested that Juventus would be willing to let Ronaldo re-join Madrid for as little as £50m as they attempt to ease the financial burden on the club caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ronaldo spent nine years in the Spanish capital, helping Madrid win four Champions League crowns and two La Liga titles as well as becoming the club's all-time top scorer with 450 goals.

The 35-year-old enjoyed a trophy-laden spell with Madrid

"I know he loves Madrid, that's for sure," Fonte, who along with Ronaldo helped Portugal win Euro 2016, told talkSPORT.

"It's clear that he loves the club itself, it's one of the biggest clubs in the world, if not the biggest.

"He's left many, many friends there and he's always left the door open. So I wouldn't be surprised if he goes back to Real Madrid."

Ronaldo has continued his superb goalscoring form in Italy

Ronaldo - a five-time Ballon d'Or winner - joined Juventus in the summer of 2018 for a fee in the region of £100m and since scored 53 goals in 75 matches.

He helped Juventus clinch their eighth successive Serie A title during his debut campaign in Turin.

Prior to the suspension of Serie A due to the coronavirus pandemic, Juventus sat top of the table a point ahead of nearest rivals Lazio.