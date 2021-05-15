Zinedine Zidane not focused on Real Madrid future amid talk of summer exit

Reports in Spain have suggested Zinedine Zidane is set to step down from his role as Real Madrid head coach; Zidane on Saturday said: "I don't know what'll happen. I'm here, we're playing tomorrow and next week, but I don't know what happens after that because this is Real Madrid"

By Reuters

Saturday 15 May 2021 16:32, UK

27 October 2020, North Rhine-Westphalia, M&#39;nchengladbach: Football: Champions League, Group stage, Group B, 2nd matchday, Borussia M&#39;nchengladbach - Real Madrid at the stadium in Borussia-Park. Coach Zinedine Zidane (l) of Madrid is standing on the edge of the field. Photo by: Marius Becker/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
Image: Zineidne Zidane unexpectedly left Real Madrid in 2018, only to return 10 months later

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is calm over his future, but admits he may have to leave again if "there comes a point when it's time for change".

Zidane's side trail La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid by two points with two games to go and have an outside chance of retaining the title.

However, the Frenchman did not give any guarantees when asked whether he would remain in charge next season, amid reports he will leave in the summer.

"I don't know what'll happen. I'm here, we're playing tomorrow and next week, but I don't know what happens after that because this is Real Madrid," Zidane told a news conference ahead of Sunday's trip to Athletic Bilbao.

"I only focus on the present, not the future or the past."

Image: Real are two points adrift of La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid with two games to go

Zidane unexpectedly left the club in 2018 just after winning a third consecutive Champions League crown, only to return 10 months later. He also quit the club unexpectedly as a player in 2006 when he retired from the game.

The 48-year-old said he had made those decisions in the best interests of the club and stressed that his commitment to Real had never wavered.

"People think I left in the past because I didn't want the responsibility or because things got too difficult. No, never. The only thing is that I work my socks off and there comes a point when it's time for a change," he added.

"But not just for me, for the players and the club, for everyone. I don't leave because it's easier to go. There are moments when you need to be around and moments when the end arrives and you have to make a change."

