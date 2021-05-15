Zinedine Zidane not focused on Real Madrid future amid talk of summer exit

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is calm over his future, but admits he may have to leave again if "there comes a point when it's time for change".

Zidane's side trail La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid by two points with two games to go and have an outside chance of retaining the title.

However, the Frenchman did not give any guarantees when asked whether he would remain in charge next season, amid reports he will leave in the summer.

"I don't know what'll happen. I'm here, we're playing tomorrow and next week, but I don't know what happens after that because this is Real Madrid," Zidane told a news conference ahead of Sunday's trip to Athletic Bilbao.

"I only focus on the present, not the future or the past."

Zidane unexpectedly left the club in 2018 just after winning a third consecutive Champions League crown, only to return 10 months later. He also quit the club unexpectedly as a player in 2006 when he retired from the game.

The 48-year-old said he had made those decisions in the best interests of the club and stressed that his commitment to Real had never wavered.

"People think I left in the past because I didn't want the responsibility or because things got too difficult. No, never. The only thing is that I work my socks off and there comes a point when it's time for a change," he added.

"But not just for me, for the players and the club, for everyone. I don't leave because it's easier to go. There are moments when you need to be around and moments when the end arrives and you have to make a change."