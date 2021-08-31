Transfer news: Real Madrid sign Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes on six-year deal

Real Madrid have signed Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes on a six-year deal in a move worth up to €40m (£34.4m).

In July, Sky Sports News reported Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain were among the European clubs interested in signing the 18-year-old midfielder, considered one of the brightest prospects in French football.

United held informal talks with Camavinga's representatives as the teenager entered the final year of his contract with the Ligue 1 club. However, Real Madrid accelerated talks in the last 24 hours.

Real see Camavinga as a potential long-term replacement for 35-year-old Luka Modric, who in May signed a one-year extension to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 18-year-old made his international debut for France during a Nations League game against Croatia last year, becoming the youngest player to play for Les Bleus since 1914.

He came through the youth ranks at Rennes and became the youngest player to play for the club when he made his professional debut in April 2019.

