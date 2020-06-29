Valencia sack head coach Albert Celades after nine months in charge

Albert Celades was in charge of Valencia for nine months

Valencia have sacked head coach Albert Celades after three defeats from their last four games following football's return in Spain after lockdown.

Celades took charge of the La Liga club following the dismissal of Marcelino Garcia Toral in September.

He helped guide Valencia to the last 16 of the Champions League after topping a group with Chelsea and Ajax in it.

Defeat to Atalanta in the Champions League knockout stages and one win from their last six league matches either side of lockdown has prompted the club to make a change.

Former player Voro Gonzalez will take caretaker charge of Valencia until the end of the season, for a second time.

"The club wish to thank Albert Celades publicly for his work and dedication during his time at the club - a period in which we achieved qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League and important victories at grounds where we had previously not won," a statement read.

"The club also value his help and contribution since he took over as coach of the first team in a moment of difficulty, and wish him every success in his future endeavours."

It was Celades' first job in club management following roles with the Spanish national team's youth set-up and he worked as an assistant to Julen Lopetegui at Real Madrid in 2018.