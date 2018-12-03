Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa sidelined after surgery

Diego Costa celebrates after Atletico Madrid's equaliser against Girona

Diego Costa will undergo an operation in Brazil this week to aid his recovery from a foot injury,

The former Chelsea striker played 90 minutes in Atletico Madrid's 1-1 draw Girona on Sunday but has been playing with the injury for the last few weeks.

A statement from Atletico read: "Diego Costa will have surgery this week due to the discomfort he has been suffering in his left foot in recent weeks.

"After assessing the different options, the decision has been made that the operation be carried out in Brazil, where it will be supervised by the medical services of Atletico Madrid.

"The player, who underwent surgery on the fifth metatarsal of his left foot twelve years ago, suffers from discomfort following a knock that occurred a few weeks ago."

Atletico have not put a timescale on how long Costa, 30, might be out of action.