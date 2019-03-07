Diego Simeone fined by UEFA over Atletico Madrid goal celebration

Diego Simeone has been fined by UEFA but avoided a touchline ban

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has been fined £17,000 by UEFA for an 'obscene' goal celebration in their Champions League win over Juventus.

Simeone turned towards fans and grabbed his crotch after Jose Maria Gimenez opened the scoring in a 2-0 win on February 20.

The Argentine coach was charged with improper conduct by European football's governing body last month. He said the gesture showed he had the courage to make tough selection decisions. Two days later, he apologised.

Atletico have also been fined £32,000 after their fans threw objects and blocked stairways at Wanda Metropolitano.

Juventus have been fined £27,000 and manager Massimiliano Allegri warned after his players arrived late for the kick-off.

The second leg of the last-16 tie between the sides takes place at Allianz Stadium in Turin on Tuesday, March 12.