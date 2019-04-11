Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa banned for eight matches after Barcelona sending off

Costa loses his cool during Atletico's match with Barcelona at the Nou Camp

Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa has been banned for eight matches by the Spanish Football Federation after verbally abusing the referee during Saturday's defeat to Barcelona.

The suspension means the Spaniard will miss the rest of the season, as Atletico Madrid have just seven games left to play.

Costa was shown the red card for for insulting referee Gil Manzano after 28 minutes of Atletico's trip to Barcelona.

The former Chelsea forward repeatedly insulted the official's mother, for which he was given a four-match ban.

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique attempts to cool Costa down after his sending off

A further four matches were added to the ban because Costa grabbed the official's hand to prevent him from showing yellow cards to his team-mates.

Atletico went on to lose the match 2-0 after late goals from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

Costa, who has also been fined £5,200, will finish the season with five goals in 21 games this season.