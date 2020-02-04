Kieran Trippier: Atletico Madrid full-back undergoes groin surgery

Kieran Trippier last featured for Atletico in La Liga during their 2-1 win over Levante on January 4

Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier has undergone surgery on his groin injury and will now begin a rehabilitation programme.

The England international, 29, last featured for Atletico in their penalty-shootout defeat to Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup on January 12, and he has since missed six matches for Diego Simeone's side after sustaining a groin strain last month.

Trippier's groin has been a persistent problem since the right-back limped off the field during England's 2018 World Cup semi-final defeat to Croatia.

He also missed five matches for Tottenham in November and December 2018 due to the injury, with then Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino stating the defender was suffering from a recurring issue.

Tripper, who sealed a £22m move from Spurs to Atletico in July last year, has featured 16 times in the Spanish top flight this season.

Speaking in November last year, the defender said he was getting used to life in the Spanish capital, and defended his decision to move to Atletico, saying that it constituted a "step up" from his time playing for Tottenham.

Atletico are currently sixth in La Liga, 13 points behind league frontrunners and cross-city rivals Real Madrid, whom they lost 1-0 to at the Bernabeu on February 1, courtesy of a 56th-minute Karim Benzema winner.

Atletico take on Liverpool in the Champions League last 16, with the first leg on February 18.