Gareth Bale: Zinedine Zidane rules out forward's Tottenham move from Real Madrid

Gareth Bale has two-and-a-half years left on his current contract at Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane has ruled out the possibility of Gareth Bale joining Tottenham in a Deadline Day move from Real Madrid.

A report in The Times suggested Spurs had made a breakthrough with regards to securing Bale's return to the Premier League club.

However, Zidane told reporters ahead of Saturday's Madrid derby: "Gareth is here with us and I am counting on him. I am not contemplating this possibility."

Last week, Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett said the Wales forward is "fine" and will see out the remainder of his contract at Real, which runs until 2022.

Speaking about Bale at the Association of Football Agents meeting in north London, Barnett said: "He's got another two-and-a-half years left on his contract, and he's fine. He will be there, everything will be fine.

0:50 Last week, Gareth Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett dismissed the prospect of a loan move away from Real Madrid for his client Last week, Gareth Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett dismissed the prospect of a loan move away from Real Madrid for his client

"That's what I've always said. I've never deviated from that. Things could change but loans are ridiculous. Not many clubs can afford him anyway. He's happy, and hopefully, win a couple more things with them."

The 30-year-old almost left Real last summer, even touching down in China ahead of a move to Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning.

However, talks broke down, with Bale staying at Real despite an increasingly fractious relationship with manager Zidane.

Gareth Bale has lifted the Champions League four times since his move to Madrid from Tottenham in 2013

Various injuries have hampered Bale this season, meaning he has started just 11 matches for Real, scoring three times in all competitions.

He risked the wrath of Real fans, and Zidane, when celebrating Wales qualification for Euro 2020 by parading a banner with his team-mates that read: "Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order".

But Zidane did not punish Bale for the gesture, while his club team-mates were amused by the celebration.

0:20 Gareth Bale celebrates Euro 2020 qualification with his team-mates by singing and parading a Wales flag which reads 'Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order' Gareth Bale celebrates Euro 2020 qualification with his team-mates by singing and parading a Wales flag which reads 'Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order'

