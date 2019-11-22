Gareth Bale mocked in Real Madrid training as Mariano does golf swing

0:42 Gareth Bale's Real Madrid team-mate Mariano mocked his golf swing in training Gareth Bale's Real Madrid team-mate Mariano mocked his golf swing in training

Gareth Bale's Real Madrid team-mates appear to have seen the funny side of him posing with a flag that read "Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order."

The 30-year-old celebrated Wales' qualification for Euro 2020 by singing and parading the flag after Tuesday's 2-0 win over Hungary.

Bale has been criticised in Spain for prioritising international football - and even a round of golf - over club duties, having not played for Real since October 5.

His decision to pose with the flag was not well received in the Spanish media, with the majority of voters in a MARCA poll stating Bale showed "a lack of respect for the club and fans."

But Bale appeared in a jovial mood while training in Madrid on Friday and was seen laughing as team-mate Mariano mocked him with a golf swing.

The team were preparing for Saturday's home match against Real Sociedad, where they will look to extend their five-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

MARCA have said Real would not punish Bale for posing with the flag, because the relationship between the player and head coach Zinedine Zidane is "broken for good".

A headline in AS said "Bale is 'mocking' Madrid with the 'Wales. Golf. Madrid' flag", while Sport queried whether Bale should be punished by his club.

Real Madrid have yet to make any comment on the flag.