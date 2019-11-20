Gareth Bale risks further Real Madrid rift over Wales flag
MARCA poll states Bale showed 'a lack of respect for the club and fans'
By Joe Tanner
Last Updated: 20/11/19 11:07am
Gareth Bale has risked angering Real Madrid further after posing with a Wales flag which read "Wales. Golf. Madrid".
Bale has been criticised in Spain for prioritising international football - and even a round of golf - over club duties, having not played for Real since October 5.
The 30-year-old helped Wales qualify for Euro 2020 on Tuesday night - assisting Aaron Ramsey for the opening goal in the decisive 2-0 win over Hungary - and the celebrations will have done his club future no favours.
Bale had already admitted he found chants of 'Wales. Golf. Madrid' amusing, and could not help but get involved.
He held the Wales flag brandishing the mantra while celebrating with his team-mates on the pitch in the Welsh capital after his side's win over Hungary.
- Wales qualify for Euros with Hungary win
- Giggs: One of the best days of my life
- Wales qualify for Euros recap
The incident has not been well received in the Spanish media, the majority of voters in a MARCA poll stated Bale showed "a lack of respect for the club and fans".
Real Madrid have yet to make any comment on the banner.
Amid a falling out with Zinedine Zidane, the forward came close to leaving the Bernabeu for Chinese club Jiangsu Suning in the summer transfer window, in a deal that would have seen the 30-year-old earn £1m-a-week.
Since then, Zidane has stated he wants Bale to remain at Real for the remainder of the season, despite reports linking him with a move away to Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua.
Sky Sports News understands Real are also preparing to table a bid for Manchester City's Raheem Sterling with Bale plus £70m offered in the proposed package.