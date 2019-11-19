Ryan Giggs: Guiding Wales to Euro 2020 one of the best days of my life

Ryan Giggs hailed Wales' qualification for Euro 2020 as one of the best days of his life after Aaron Ramsey scored twice in a 2-0 win over Hungary.

After losing 1-0 in Budapest in June, hopes of automatic qualification looked slim for Wales but an unbeaten four-game run culminating in this win in Cardiff was enough to squeak Giggs' men to just their third major tournament.

Victory means Giggs, who never got the chance to represent his country at a major international tournament during a decorated playing career, can look forward to leading his side to the European Championships next summer.

"It doesn't get any better," said Giggs, who won 25 major trophies as a Manchester United player.

"It's one of the best days of my life.

"Credit to the lads, coming back from where we were in the summer after two defeats. We showed grit, determination and quality. It's one of the best days of my life.

"We defended really well but we can play better. Overall, two goals and a clean sheet and they didn't really trouble us apart from the save from Wayne Hennessey in the first half.

"This side can do a lot more. There is quality in the squad, not just the XI. Every player has shown their class, some of the lads were on their last legs at the end there.

"To be honest I haven't really thought about what it means personally - there's been a lot of hard work put in and I am blessed with the best staff I could ask for."