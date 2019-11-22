Gareth Bale: Tottenham return would be no surprise, says ex-Real Madrid chief Ramon Calderon

0:52 Ramon Calderon says he would not be surprised to see Gareth Bale return to Tottenham to play under new Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho. Ramon Calderon says he would not be surprised to see Gareth Bale return to Tottenham to play under new Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho.

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon would not be surprised to see Gareth Bale return to Tottenham and says the reaction to "flag gate" in Spain is not unexpected.

Bale was filmed laughing and celebrating with a flag bearing the words "Wales. Golf. Madrid. In That Order" after helping his country secure a place in Euro 2020 on Tuesday night.

That prompted back-page headlines in Spain and a poll in Marca of Real Madrid fans showed a majority stating Bale had shown "a lack of respect for the club."

Gareth Bale and the Wales squad celebrate with "Wales. Golf. Madrid. In That Order." flag

Bale has been criticised in Spain for his apparent priority for international football - and golf - as he has not featured for Real since early October.

Man City vs Chelsea Live on

And the rumour mill over his future in Spain ramped up further when Mourinho was announced as Tottenham's new manager on Wednesday morning, given his previous interest when in charge of Manchester United.

Calderon told Sky Sports News: "It wouldn't be a bad solution. I know Jose wanted him and I remember him saying in 2017 if Bale was in the exit door, he would be waiting for him on the other side.

"He tried to sign him for Man United but at the time he saw his contract extended with Real Madrid - now it is a different moment.

Bale has not played for Real Madrid since early October

"The truth is that, in the summer, there were no offers for him, only from China and I think that is a pity as he is still a fantastic player, skilful, talented and he could be playing three of four more years in a top team and going to China would be a bit sad."

Calderon believes Bale has been somewhat harshly treated in Spain, although Bale's actions - and at times in Spain inactivity - have made that reaction predictable.

"It's not only the banner but it has added fuel to the fire," he added. "It's a combination of many parts that have come for the fans to be angry with Gareth Bale.

"He has not played for Real Madrid for 50 days and then they see him play for Wales - and play very well - looking in good shape. If he had been here and scoring the same goals as Cristiano Ronaldo they wouldn't have any problem.

1:03 Wales forward Gareth Bale says he pays little attention to the criticism he receives for his perceived lack of commitment to Real Madrid Wales forward Gareth Bale says he pays little attention to the criticism he receives for his perceived lack of commitment to Real Madrid

"I'm sure he wasn't thinking about that during the celebration. If he knew about the banner then it was childish, but that is not the problem. In the last two years he has not been playing that much with a lot of injuries, bad luck, and a not very good relationship with [Zinedine] Zidane puts him in a not very good situation.

"It's tough for Zidane now. I am sure when [Bale] appears at the Bernabeu now he will be booed. People are angry and in cases like this you have to find a solution and that could be to be transferred."

The view from Wales

Sky Sports News reporter Geraint Hughes has been with Wales during what turned out to be a very successful international break and he has seen a very different Gareth Bale emerge.

There is more than one way of looking at what impact the images of Gareth Bale and his Wales team-mates celebrating with a Welsh flag with the words "Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that Order," emblazoned on it may or may not have.

One view is that which is clearly being held by some sections of the Spanish media and Real Madrid fans, that it was highly disrespectful of Bale to be anywhere near such a flag let alone celebrating behind it.

0:20 Gareth Bale celebrates Euro 2020 qualification with his team-mates by singing and parading a Wales flag which reads 'Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order' Gareth Bale celebrates Euro 2020 qualification with his team-mates by singing and parading a Wales flag which reads 'Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order'

Relations in Madrid are tense and provocative gestures tend to make things worse, it's not the path perhaps a diplomat would choose to take. Don't bite the hand that feeds you etc…

Another view is that it's just a bit of fun and high jinks. The flag wasn't made by the players, it was given to them by a Welsh fan in the crowd as the team walked around the pitch after emotionally securing qualification for Euro 2020.

Throughout the game and over the last week or so, Wales supporters have dined out on Gareth Bale's commitment to his country and is often the way with football fans, humour is at the heart of a lot of their expressions.

Gareth Bale starred for Wales during the international break

The crowd, well aware of the comments made by a former Real Madrid player, "Wales, Golf and then Madrid," have kept that fire burning by singing throughout the match and by producing flags with that phrase written all over it.

Gareth Bale didn't get the flag, a team-mate did. Perhaps a little childish, perhaps very funny. Malicious? Debatable perhaps. Should those offended purchase a sense of humour? Possibly.

There's another view which combines a lot of the above. At the heart though, it highlights that Gareth Bale feels he has control or at least partial control over what is playing out at Real Madrid.

Last May and June, Gareth Bale was in a very a different state of mind to that of now. Head bowed, a look that suggested the weight of the world on his shoulders.

3:49 Highlights of Wales’ 2-0 win over Hungary in Group E of the Euro 2020 Qualifiers Highlights of Wales’ 2-0 win over Hungary in Group E of the Euro 2020 Qualifiers

Now, he's outwardly exuding confidence.

Despite lacking match fitness and match time, he's played and been playing well for Wales for several months. His body language is that precisely of a world-class athlete.

Away from the football pitch, he's not shied away from any media commitments when on Wales duty, in fact if anything I get the feeling he's enjoyed taking responsibility for his Wales team-mates and maybe, just maybe enjoyed sparring with the media over his relationship with Real Madrid. There is control.

Bale may well feel his legacy at Madrid is secure. He has plenty of medals and trophies to show from his time in Spain. He isn't the first player to fall out with a manager or regime at Real Madrid and I doubt he will be the last hence he hasn't become too concerned by what plays out in the Spanish media which of course fuels some anger from sections of the Real Madrid faithful.

I suspect Bale views 'flag gate' as something that requires a sense of humour, certainly not something that he would stop others from enjoying.