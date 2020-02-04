Kieran Trippier doubt for Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool after groin surgery

Kieran Trippier last featured for Atletico in La Liga during their 2-1 win over Levante on January 4

Kieran Trippier could be unavailable for Atletico Madrid's last 16 Champions League first-leg clash versus Liverpool after the defender underwent groin surgery.

The Spanish club have not indicated how long the 29-year-old will be sidelined for, but reports in Spain say he could be out for at least a month, which would rule him out of the game on February 18.

Trippier has made 22 appearances for Atletico in all competitions so far this term

The England international last featured for Atletico in their penalty-shootout defeat to Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup on January 12, and he has since missed six matches for Diego Simeone's side after sustaining a groin strain last month.

A statement from the La Liga club read: "Kieran Trippier on Tuesday underwent surgery to treat the pubalgia [groin tear] he's been suffering in recent weeks.

"Our right-back had been feeling pain and initially followed a conservative treatment.

"As the discomfort did not fully disappear, the club's medical services decided to perform surgery on the player.

"The operation went ahead without complications and Trippier will now begin a recovery process involving physiotherapy and gym work."

Trippier battling with Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard during the Madrid derby

Trippier's groin has been a persistent problem since the right-back limped off the field during England's 2018 World Cup semi-final defeat to Croatia.

He also missed five matches for Tottenham in November and December 2018 due to the injury, with then Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino stating the defender was suffering from a recurring issue.

Tripper, who sealed a £22m move from Spurs to Atletico in July last year, has featured 16 times in the Spanish top flight this season.

Atletico are currently sixth in La Liga, 13 points behind league frontrunners and cross-city rivals Real Madrid, whom they lost 1-0 to at the Bernabeu on February 1, courtesy of a 56th-minute Karim Benzema winner.

Meanwhile, Atletico re-signed Yannick Carrasco from Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang on loan, but missed out on a move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani, during the January transfer window.