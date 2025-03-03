Conor Gallagher: Atletico Madrid midfielder thriving under Diego Simeone ahead of Real Madrid Champions League last-16 showdown

The roar of the Metropolitano. The celebrations of Diego Simeone. It wasn't a goal but the reaction to Conor Gallagher's full-blooded back-to-back tackles late on in Atletico Madrid's 1-0 win against Athletic Bilbao served as a reminder of his important role in the Spanish capital.

Now nicknamed 'El Pitbull' for his tenacious hounding of opposition defenders and ability to rapidly cover ground, the England international is a perfect fit for El Cholo's Atletico and is helping to fuel the intensity of the team's challenge for silverware on three fronts.

That high-octane pressing will be familiar to Chelsea supporters. So will his versatility and adaptability.

Those viral tackles - which helped secure a win which keeps Atletico Madrid's LaLiga title bid on track - were from a left midfield position.

The game before, in a 4-4 Copa del Rey first-leg draw at Barcelona, Gallagher had played more conservatively on that side, helping to double up on Lamine Yamal. Before that, he was contributing an assist through the middle of the pitch against Valencia.

Image: Conor Gallagher is playing a different, life-sided role for Atletico Madrid

At Chelsea last season, he was used a holding midfielder, part of a double-pivot, as a front-foot presser further up the pitch and even as a false nine. His position changes at Atletico have instead been horizontal, with a successful stint on the left away to Paris St-Germain proof Gallagher could still contribute outside of his preferred central role.

The England international has bought into the ethos at Atletico. The all-for one, one-for-all culture built by Simeone. He may not start every match and he may be used in different positions but it is clear he has the trust of Simeone to have an impact from the first whistle or as a substitute.

That is particularly evident at home, where Gallagher became the first Englishman to score for Atleti in 101 years when he hit the net on his first start at the Metropolitano. He rises to the all-action demands of the Atleti home support - a key consideration made by the Spanish club when they signed him last summer for £38m.

But Gallagher believes he has also shown tactical improvement this term. He isn't the first England regular to feel that way at Atletico, with Kieran Trippier also crediting his time with Simeone for improving him defensively.

Gallagher has always previously played for high-pressing teams. At Atletico, often the tactic is to sit back in formation before bursting forwards with long-range counters. That perfectly suits the engine and drive of Gallagher.

It is understood Gallagher has no regrets about the switch and is excited by the future at Atletico. He enjoys the city and is working hard to learn the language. That transition is all the easier when the team is winning and Atleti have done plenty of that this season.

They go to the Bernabeu on Tuesday night not as favourites but as ambitious neighbours, ahead of Real in the LaLiga title race and with the advantage of playing the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at home.

For Gallagher - playing in his first season in the Champions League as a game-by-game regular - it is a thrilling opportunity. And one he will surely appreciate all the more after being cast aside by Enzo Maresca at Chelsea last summer.

Image: Conor Gallagher's stats for Chelsea last season

On the final day of last season, under Mauricio Pochettino, Gallagher led his boyhood club out at Stamford Bridge as captain. In the stands, a tifo read 'Chelsea since birth'.

It was a nod to the 18 years he'd spent on Chelsea's books and a response to the uncertainty surrounding his future at the time. Ultimately, despite that support, he was sold, a victim of Chelsea's need to cash in on homegrown talent for financial reasons and questions over where he would fit into Maresca's system.

But their loss has been Atletico's gain. Gallagher - typically - has charged into the challenge.

He'll be hoping to draw more roars of appreciation from his club's supporters and head coach this week at the Bernabeu and beyond as Atleti pursue the big prizes during the business end of this season.