Rafael Benitez set to be named new Celta Vigo boss

Friday 23 June 2023 18:22, UK
Rafael Benitez is to become the new manager of Celta Vigo, the Spanish club have announced.
Celta have confirmed an "agreement in principle" has been reached for the former Liverpool, Newcastle and Real Madrid boss to take charge at the Balaidos Stadium from the start of pre-season training in July.
Benitez, 63, has been out of management since he was sacked by Everton in January last year.
The Spaniard boasts considerable experience having also had spells at other clubs including Chelsea, Napoli, Inter Milan and Valencia. His successes include winning the Champions League, LaLiga twice, the Europa League, UEFA Cup, Club World Cup, FA Cup and Coppa Italia.
A Celta statement read: "Rafa Benitez is one of the most successful coaches in the history of our country and has coached world-class teams in the main European leagues.
"(In) our Centenary season, an unforgettable event for Celta's fans, (we will have) a formidable leader on the bench."
It added: "The Madrid coach has extensive experience on the bench with a career that is difficult to match."
He will succeed Carlos Carvalhal, who left after narrowly avoiding relegation last season.
