Coronavirus: Real Sociedad abandon plans to resume training

Real Sociedad have abandoned plans to resume training

Real Sociedad have abandoned plans to allow players to train individually at the club's training ground during the coronavirus pandemic.

The La Liga side had announced on Saturday that players would be able to train individually at their training ground from Tuesday after receiving a COVID-19 test, but the club have reversed the decision after facing a backlash on social media.

Spain has been under lockdown for four weeks as part of a national state of emergency to fight the spread of the virus, although some restrictions are being lifted from Monday and some businesses are set to reopen.

Sociedad players will continue to conduct individual training at home

Sociedad players will continue to train at home and the club reiterated that they never intended for the squad to return to full training which would see them risk coming into close contact with each other.

A club statement said: "We want to remind everyone that Real Sociedad's decision was to give first-team players the option to continue individual training at the Zubieta training ground.

"They were never going to do group training and each player could decide whether to train at home or the facility, always complying with the safety measures instructed by the health authorities.

"We are well aware of the responsibility we have and that's why Real Sociedad is working on a plan for our athletes and employees to return to work that puts their health before any other consideration."

Sociedad were having a sensational season before all organised football in Spain was indefinitely postponed in March, climbing up to fourth in the league and qualifying for the Copa del Rey final where they were due to meet Athletic Bilbao.