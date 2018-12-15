Serie A round-up: Cristiano Ronaldo penalty settles Turin derby

Cristiano Ronaldo second-half penalty secure Juventus victory in the Turin derby

Leaders Juventus extended their Serie A unbeaten run to 16 games as Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty secured a hard-earned 1-0 win at rivals Torino.

The Bianconeri showed no hangover from their surprise midweek Champions League loss away to Young Boys, rallying to extend their lead over Napoli, who play on Sunday, to 11 points.

Ronaldo made the breakthrough from the spot during the second half after Torino substitute goalkeeper Salvador Ichazo had tripped Mario Mandzukic.

The Croatian striker saw a goal disallowed for offside after a VAR review, but Massimiliano Allegri's men went on to close out a hard-earned three points.

Ronaldo made no mistakes from 12 yards as he rekindled his goalscoring touch

Inter Milan ended a seven-match winless run in all competitions by edging Udinese 1-0 at the San Siro.

Mauro Icardi's chipped penalty 14 minutes from time proved decisive as Inter consolidated third place in Serie A, 14 points behind leaders Juventus.

The Nerazzurri were desperate for victory, especially after being eliminated from the Champions League on Tuesday by a draw at home to PSV Eindhoven.

Mauro Icardi's penalty saw Inter Milan return to winning ways

Inter again started off against Udinese wasting opportunities, but finally scored after being awarded a penalty on video review when Seko Fofana handled in the area. Icardi converted by chipping the spot kick down the middle, over a diving Juan Musso.

Icardi thought he doubled his tally late on but his diving header was ruled out for offside.