Serie A round-up: Juventus one win from title as Moise Kean winner beats AC Milan

Moise Kean netted a late winner for Juventus

Teenager Moise Kean has left Juventus within one win of retaining the Serie A title as they scraped a 2-1 win against AC Milan.

It was the Italy forward's fifth goal in as many matches for club and country. Paulo Dybala's penalty had early cancelled out Krzysztof Piatek's opener for Milan.

Juventus moved 21 points clear of second-placed Napoli, who host Genoa on Sunday. Defeat for Napoli would hand Juventus the title this weekend.

Milan dropped valuable points in the race for fourth spot and the final Champions League qualifying berth which they currently occupy - but the Rossoneri remain one point above Atalanta, who visit third-placed Inter Milan on Sunday.

Juventus's poor first half could have been compounded had they also conceded a penalty, but after viewing the incident on the pitch-side monitor, the referee decided Alex Sandro's handball was accidental.

Krzysztof Piatek moved top of the goalscoring charts

Milan took the lead moments later anyway as a pass by Leonardo Bonucci, who spent last year with the Rossoneri, was intercepted by Tiemoue Bakayoko and he threaded it through for Piatek.

It was Piatek's 21st league goal this season, for Genoa and Milan, and moved him level at the top of the goal-scoring charts with Sampdoria forward Fabio Quagliarella.

Juventus appeared more determined after the break and levelled from the spot on the hour after Mateo Musacchio barged over Dybala in the area.

Musacchio made up for his error with a goal-saving tackle to deny Mario Mandzukic but Juventus did get the winner when Miralem Pjanic intercepted Davide Calabria's pass and set up Kean, who slotted it into the far bottom corner.