Ivan Perisic has Bayern Munich medical ahead of move from Inter Milan

Ivan Perisic scored nine goals in 45 appearances in all competitions for Inter Milan last term

Ivan Perisic has undergone a medical ahead of his imminent move from Inter Milan to Bayern Munich, according to Sky in Italy.

The 30-year-old is set to join the Bundesliga on loan, with negotiations between Bayern and Inter having progressed well.

Perisic, who is under contract at the San Siro until 2022, does not fit into the plans of new Inter boss Antonio Conte.

Perisic pictured in Munich arriving for his medical

Perisic featured in all of Inter's pre-season friendlies prior to the start of the Serie A season, but missed their 6-7 penalty-shootout win over Valencia.

In his previous spell in Germany, Perisic won the 2011/12 Bundesliga title, as well as the German Super Cup and German Cup, during his time at Borussia Dortmund from 2011 to 2013.

He then moved to Wolfsburg in 2013 where he made 88 appearances, scored 21 goals and made 17 assists over the course of three seasons.

Perisic requested to leave Inter in January, according to managing director Giuseppe Marotta, but no suitable offers materialised.

Perisic's imminent move to the German giants comes after Bayern halted their efforts to try and sign Manchester City winger Leroy Sane.

The 23-year-old ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in City's Community Shield victory over Liverpool, which scuppered Niko Kovac's attempts to try and bring the German to the Allianz Arena.

The City midfielder was Bayern's main target this summer to replace the departing Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

