Romelu Lukaku: TV pundit suspended over comments on Inter Milan striker

A pundit on Italian TV was immediately suspended following racist comments he made on-air regarding Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku.

TopCalcio24's Luciano Passirani was suspended shortly after making a comment directed at Lukaku on Sunday.

Speaking on the Qui Studio a Voi Stadio show, Passirani started off by saying, "I don't see any other player in Italy now like Lukaku. [...] I really like him," before adding, "the only way to stop him is to say, Here are ten bananas that you can eat."

Lukaku was targeted with monkey chants by Cagliari fans this month.

Serie A's disciplinary judge has not decided yet whether or not Cagliari should be punished.

Meanwhile, Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Hellas Verona supporters aimed offensive chants at AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie during the first half of a 1-0 loss to Milan on Sunday night.

The Italian sports newspaper adds that the chants continued during half-time.

Kessie, an Ivory Coast international, was also subjected to racist chants by Inter Milan and Lazio fans last season.