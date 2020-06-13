Brescia take legal action against Mario Balotelli and Mino Raiola over coronavirus testing claims

Mario Balotelli said Mino Raiola's claims were "true" in an Instagram post

Brescia are taking legal action against Mario Balotelli and his agent Mino Raiola after the pair claimed that the Serie A club had discriminated against the striker by not testing him for coronavirus.

Raiola put forward the accusation when speaking to reporters, before Balotelli wrote on his Instagram story that the claims were "all true".

But Brescia - who are set to terminate Balotelli's three-year contract less than a year after he joined his hometown club - say the striker and his agent are guilty of "slander".

A club statement read: "We have instructed our lawyers to take action against those who made these false accusations.

Mino Raiola also represents the likes of Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland

"Brescia wish to clarify that we respected the medical protocol to the letter and even privately hired a full-time specialist (at real expense) to deal with any possible health emergencies linked to COVID-19.

"Being accused of not respecting the rules, by one of our players no less, is shameful slander and those who said it will pay (both in economic and image terms) in the opportune venues, so we can protect the work and sacrifices of this club.

"Unfortunately, as we all know, the irresponsible behaviour of an individual can create serious risks for everyone involved, so we'll be forced to enact even more rigid measures to protect the club and its representatives."

Balotelli's relationship with Brescia has soured in recent weeks, and he was turned away from training on Tuesday as the club prepares for Serie A's return, due to the forward suffering from a bout of gastroenteritis.

He was told he could return on Wednesday and took to social media on Saturday morning, posting videos of him at Brescia's training ground, in which he dismissed reports that suggested he had not been taking part in sessions.

"Stop asking me if I'm going to training or not. I'm going to training guys, I've always gone to training," he said on Instagram.

"Stop, I swear. Stop asking. If you want to know if I'm going to training or not then come here, I have a double session every day until Sunday, morning and afternoon. Come here, then you'll see."

Mario Balotelli (R) joined Brescia on a free transfer in 2019

The club has said that Balotelli has undergone his first swab and serological coronavirus tests, despite the claims to the contrary.

According to Sky in Italy, Balotelli sat out of Brescia's Saturday afternoon session due to his ongoing gastroenteritis illness.

The 29-year-old former Manchester City and Liverpool striker has scored just five times since joining his hometown club on a free transfer last summer.

Brescia play Fiorentina on June 22 in their first Serie A fixture since the season was suspended, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.