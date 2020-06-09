Mario Balotelli: Brescia send striker home from training on return from illness

Mario Balotelli joined his hometown club Brescia on a free transfer last summer

Mario Balotelli has been sent home by Brescia on Tuesday after turning up to training following a bout of gastroenteritis.

Sky in Italy understand the striker sent his club an email last night telling them he would be returning, as preparations continue for the resumption of the Serie A season on June 20.

However, Brescia are reported to have told Balotelli they had not seen the email until this morning and had not had time to organise any training for him.

As Balotelli walked away, following a brief conversation with a club employee, he is reported to have said to media, "now say that I don't want to train".

Balotelli, who signed a three-year deal at the club last summer, could now return to training on Wednesday.

The Serie A club is seeking to terminate the former Manchester City and Liverpool striker's contract after a mutual termination deal was rejected, with president Massimo Cellino saying the deal to sign him was a "mistake".

Balotelli has scored five goals in 19 appearances since signing for his boyhood club.

Brescia return to league action after the coronavirus-enforced break on June 22 against Fiorentina.