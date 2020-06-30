Cristiano Ronaldo scores long-range effort in Juventus win

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunner for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo scored with a long-range effort as Juventus sealed a 3-1 win at relegation-threatened Genoa.

Chasing a record-extending ninth straight Serie A title, the victory restored Juventus's four-point lead over Lazio, who won 2-1 at Torino earlier on Tuesday.

Since losing the Italian Cup final to Napoli in a penalty shootout, Juventus have won all three of their league games since the restart.

Paulo Dybala opened the scoring shortly after the break by evading three defenders before firing in a low shot that Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin, on loan from Juve, could only get a weak hand on.

Seven minutes later it was Ronaldo's turn. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner gathered a pass near midfield, charged toward the goal and unleashed a blistering effort from 22 yards into the top corner past the outstretched Perin.

The Portugal star has now scored 24 goals in 25 Serie A matches this season.

Substitute Douglas Costa made it 3-0 by curling in a shot from beyond the area inside the far post as Genoa's defence looked on helplessly, with Andrea Pinamonti effort from a tight angle a mere consolation.

Lazio rally again

Three days after coming back to beat Fiorentina 2-1, Lazio did it again to beat Torino by the same score.

Ciro Immobile and Marco Parolo scored second-half goals to cancel out an early penalty from Andrea Bellotti.

A handball from Immobile led to Bellotti's penalty and means the striker will miss Saturday's game against AC Milan with a suspension.

But Immobile made up for his error with an expert finish shortly after the break to lift his total to 29 goals in 29 games - on track to break Gonzalo Higuain's Serie A record of 36 goals in 2015/16.

Parolo scored the winner with a deflected shot from just beyond the area.