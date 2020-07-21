Zlatan Ibrahimovic at double for AC Milan, Atalanta go second in Serie A
AC Milan up to fifth in Serie A; Inter play on Wednesday
Last Updated: 21/07/20 11:06pm
Zlatan Ibrahimovic's brace saw AC Milan strengthen their bid for Europa League football with a 2-1 win away to Sassuolo
Ibrahimovic opened the scoring in the 19th minute before a frantic finish to the first half shaped the game.
Sassuolo were awarded a penalty for a handball by Hakan Calhanoglu - only confirmed after a lengthy VAR check - allowing Francesco Caputo to level.
But Ibrahimovic restored Milan's lead in the second minute of time added on before Mehdi Bourabia collected a second yellow five minutes later.
Sassuolo played the entire second half with 10 men but the scoreline remained the same as Milan moved to fifth, a point ahead of Roma, though having played a game more.
Atalanta up to second
Atalanta moved up to second place in Serie A as a 1-0 win over Bologna saw them extend their unbeaten run to 15 games.
Luis Muriel's 62nd-minute strike took La Dea to 95 goals for the season, the highest tally for any Serie A side in more than 60 years.
Tempers boiled over in the first half when the two coaches, Atalanta's Gian Piero Gasperini and Bologna's Sinisa Mihajlovic, engaged in a furious row, before half-time substitute Muriel settled it after the hour.
Inter Milan, two points behind with a game in hand, host Fiorentina on Wednesday.