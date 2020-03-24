Inter Milan News

Coronavirus: Ashley Young offers advice on avoiding disease

Last Updated: 24/03/20 10:04pm

Ashley Young left Manchester United to join Inter Milan in January
Ashley Young left Manchester United to join Inter Milan in January

Former Manchester United captain and Italy-based Ashley Young has offered his advice on staying safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 34-year-old former England international now plays for Inter Milan in the heart of Europe's worst-affected region.

With Italy currently suffering in the grip of the pandemic, Young outlined a series of measures those of us in the United Kingdom should follow.

He opened with: "Hi everyone, just wanted to share my thoughts given I'm currently living in Italy, the epicentre of the virus."

Football in Italy has been suspended until at least April 3 and the country is in lockdown.

Young went on to detail how supermarkets pose the biggest threat to catching the virus, and explained the safest methods of buying and paying for food.

He advised wearing masks or scarves and gloves and explained what to do if you need to get into a lift - "stand on opposite sides and face the wall - don't breathe outwards towards that stranger".

The former Watford and Aston Villa player said: "This may sound harsh but treat everybody that's not in your household as if they have the virus, you just don't know!!!"

Young, who left United after eight and a half years in January, added: "Most importantly, just stay safe! This is what we are doing here, it's not an overreaction, it's staying safe.

"And just remember others should be looking at you in this way as well. It's not horrible, it's a way of keeping your distance to ultimately help save lives."

