Achraf Hakimi joins Inter Milan from Real Madrid

Achraf Hakimi has signed a five-year deal with Inter Milan

Inter Milan have completed the signing of defender Achraf Hakimi from Real Madrid.

The Morocco international full-back, who has impressed while on loan at Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga over the past two seasons, has signed a five-year contract with Inter.

Sky in Italy previously reported that the clubs had agreed a £36.3m (€40m) fee for the 21-year-old.

Inter confirmed Hakimi's transfer by releasing a statement via their website on Thursday.

"Achraf Hakimi is officially an Inter player," the statement said.

Hakimi made 17 appearances for Real Madrid

"The Moroccan, who was born in 1998, has joined the Nerazzurri on a permanent basis from Real Madrid and has signed a contract which will last until 30 June 2025."

Hakimi made just 17 senior appearances for Real Madrid after coming through the club's academy, but became a key contributor for Dortmund, who had been interested in signing him permanently.

Despite additional interest from Bayern Munich and Manchester City, it is Antonio Conte's side who have sealed a deal for the talented youngster.

A Real Madrid statement said: "The club wants to thank Achraf for all these years of dedication, professionalism and exemplary behaviour since he came to our academy in 2006 and wishes him good luck in his new phase."