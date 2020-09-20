Arturo Vidal: Barcelona midfielder to join Inter Milan

Vidal won a La Liga title in his two seasons at Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal is set to join Inter Milan on a permanent deal, according to Sky in Italy.

On Saturday the two clubs agreed a deal for the Chile international worth €1m (£917,000) plus add-ons after days of negotiations.

Vidal is set to fly into northern Italy to finalise the transfer on Sunday or Monday and seal a return to Serie A five years after swapping Juventus for Bayern Munich.

The 33-year-old was one of the crop of players frozen out by new Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman while Inter boss Antonio Conte made a personal request to sign him after coaching him at Juventus.

Inter have also agreed a deal for Diego Godin to move to fellow Serie A side Cagliari, which facilitated Inter's swoop for Vidal.

The midfielder spent two seasons in Catalunya since joining from Bayern Munich in a £16.2m deal, scoring 11 goals in 96 appearances and winning one La Liga title.

