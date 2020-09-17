Luis Suarez: Barcelona striker takes Italian exam ahead of potential Juventus move

Luis Suarez is in Italy

Luis Suarez has flown to Italy as he continues his efforts to become an Italian citizen and potentially join Juventus.

The Barcelona striker took an Italian exam in the city of Perugia on Thursday afternoon as part of his bid to secure an Italian passport.

Suarez had trained with Barcelona earlier that morning before taking a private flight to Perugia.

The passport process in Italy can be lengthy and Juventus have also targeted other options, including Roma's Edin Dzeko.

The former Manchester City striker has emerged as a possible signing for Juve but his availability depends on Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik completing a move to Roma from Napoli.

Juventus are also continuing to monitor Olivier Giroud's situation at Chelsea.

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman admitted he does not know if Luis Suarez will stay at the club beyond the current transfer window.

The Uruguay international was left out of the Barca team for the second game in a row as they beat Girona in a friendly, but a free transfer to Juventus can only happen if he agrees a severance package with his current club.

"I've spoken to him about his future and we are waiting to see whether or not he leaves, we still don't know," Koeman told Catalan network TV3 after the win over Girona.

"But we respect every contract here and if in the end he does not find a club and he stays, he will be just like any other player in the squad."

