Ashley Young: Inter Milan defender tests positive for coronavirus

Young to miss next weekend's Milan derby

Sunday 11 October 2020 11:48, UK

Inter defender Ashley Young
Image: Ashley Young is the latest Inter player to test positive for coronavirus

Ashley Young is in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19, Inter Milan have confirmed.

The former England international and Manchester United captain returned a positive test at the club's training ground on Saturday and is self-isolating, ruling him out of next weekend's Milan derby.

It follows positive tests for Roberto Gagliardini, Radja Nainggolan and Ionut Radu earlier this week.

A club statement read: "FC Internazionale Milano announces that Ashley Young tested positive for Covid-19 following a test carried out yesterday (Saturday) in Appiano Gentile.

"The English footballer is already in quarantine at his home."

Young has made 28 appearances for Inter since joining on a free transfer from Manchester United last January, and featured in all three Serie A games this season.

Inter sit fourth in the Serie A table, two points behind AC Milan and leaders Atalanta.

