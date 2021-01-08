Christian Eriksen: Inter Milan midfielder's representatives in commission dispute with club over Tottenham transfer

Eriksen joined Inter for £17m in January 2020 but his representatives believe they are owed £6m as commission from the transfer; 28-year-old set to depart the San Siro this month with Ajax, West Ham, and Wolves linked with the midfielder

Friday 8 January 2021 21:49, UK

Kaveh Solhekol tells The Transfer Show that Christian Eriksen's representatives are pursuing legal action against his club Inter Milan after they were not paid following his transfer from Tottenham last year.

Christian Eriksen’s representatives have filed a request for arbitration with an Italian sports court against Inter Milan over commission they claim is due from his £17m transfer from Tottenham 12 months ago.

The representatives are believed to have been due commission worth a total of £6m and they say some of the payments are outstanding.

As far as Inter are concerned, everything is in order regarding the financial aspects of the transfer. Eriksen signed a four-and-a-half-year contract at the San Siro last January.

Eriksen has fallen out of favour under Antonio Conte and appears certain to depart the club this month after just a year in Italy.

He made 17 league appearances and scored once in the second half of last season as Inter finished second in Serie A, one point behind champions Juventus, but the Dane has only started five matches in all competitions so far this term.

Inter's chief executive Giuseppe Marotta recently stated that the Denmark international's move to the Nerazzurri had not worked out.

Last month prior to Inter's game versus Hellas Verona, Marotta said: "Simply, he's a player who had a few issues in adjusting to life here at Inter.

"Let's say he's not functional to the team, but this is an objective fact, which does not take anything away from his professionalism.

"However, it's also right to give him the opportunity to seek more game time elsewhere. Obviously, we will need to find a solution."

West Ham have been offered the chance to sign Eriksen from Inter during the January transfer window.

Sky in Italy are reporting that Ajax and Wolves have been in contact with his representatives, but no formal bid has yet been made.

