Achraf Hakimi: Inter Milan could allow Morocco international to leave this summer amid PSG interest

Achraf Hakimi appears to be the most likely of Inter Milan's star players to leave this summer, according to Sky in Italy.

Morocco international Hakimi is being hotly pursued by Paris Saint-Germain, although their most recent offer of around £52m is some way short of Inter's valuation of £70m.

Inter are looking to cash in on at least one of their high-profile players, which was part of the reason behind Antonio Conte's decision to quit as manager last week, just three weeks after leading the club to a first Serie A title in 11 years.

Sky Sports News reported on Monday that Chelsea have interest in another of Inter's stars, their former striker Romelu Lukaku.

Image: Chelsea are interested in re-signing Romelu Lukaku

Hakimi departing the San Siro would likely lessen the chances of Inter allowing Lukaku to leave.

Hakimi played in all but one of Inter's league fixtures, scoring seven goals and contributing 10 assists as the Nerazzurri finished 12 points clear of city rivals AC Milan.

The 22-year-old, who can play as either a defender or midfielder, joined Inter last summer from Real Madrid for an initial fee of £36m, having spent the previous two seasons on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

Conte's replacement as Inter boss is also expected to be confirmed as former Lazio head coach Simone Inzaghi in the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, Lazio continue to talk with former Chelsea and Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri about their vacancy, with sporting director Igli Tare spending time at Sarri's house on Monday.