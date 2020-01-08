Mario Balotelli: Lazio fined 20,000 Euros for fans' racist abuse of Brescia forward

Mario Balotelli informed the referee of the chants, which resulted in play being halted

Lazio have been fined 20,000 Euros (£16,972) after their fans were found to have racially abused Brescia forward Mario Balotelli during Sunday's Serie A match.

Play was halted due to racist chanting and a stadium announcement was also made during the match, which Lazio won 2-1, after Balotelli informed the referee of the racially abusive chants from the away supporters.

Balotelli gave his side the lead after 18 minutes at the Stadio Mario Rigamonti but then spoke to the referee just after the half-hour mark to complain about chants from among the 1,500 travelling Lazio fans.

Serie A's disciplinary tribunal said in a statement that further investigations were taking place to identify exactly where among the visiting Lazio fans the chanting came from and that Lazio had been asked to help the police identify those responsible.

The Serie A statement said that fans "sang a chorus of racial discrimination against a player of the opposing team in the 21st and 29th minutes of the first half" as well as other insults.

Balotelli took to social media to criticise Lazio fans after the game, saying: "Is a loss that hurt but we will come back stronger and we are on the right way!

"Lazio fans that were today at the stadium SHAME ON YOU! #saynotoracism".