Marco Giampaolo confirmed as AC Milan head coach

AC Milan have announced Marco Giampaolo will take over as the club’s next head coach on July 1.

The 51-year-old has signed a two-year deal which runs until June 30, 2021, with an option to extend the contract to June 2022.

Giampaolo left his role as head coach of Sampdoria on Saturday, paving the way for him to take charge of the Rossoneri.

He succeeds Gennaro Gattuso, who stepped down as head coach of AC Milan last month.

Giampaolo spent three seasons in charge of Sampdoria, guiding them to 11th, 10th and ninth-place finishes in Serie A.

Prior to that he was in charge of Empoli.

Paolo Maldini is AC Milan's new technical director

His appointment comes after club legend Paolo Maldini was confirmed as the Rossoneri's new technical director on Friday, replacing former Brazil international Leonardo.

Former Croatia international Zvonimir Boban was also confirmed as the club's new chief football officer.