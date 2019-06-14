Paolo Maldini named AC Milan technical director

Paolo Maldini is AC Milan's new technical director

AC Milan have appointed Paolo Maldini as the club’s new technical director and Zvonimir Boban as the club’s new chief football officer.

Maldini replaces Leonardo as technical director for the Rossoneri. The Brazilian stepped down in May, along with manager Gennaro Gattuso.

Sampdoria manager Marco Giampaolo is in pole position to succeed Gattuso as manager, according to Sky in Italy.

Maldini is one of the most decorated players in AC Milan's history, having won five European Cups with the Rossoneri during 647 senior appearances over a 25-year period.

AC Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis said: "Paolo embodies that quality and those values that are the building blocks of our Club. I am happy to have him at the helm of our Sporting Area.

"With him, we will be able to build a modern club, formed by professionals of the highest quality. It will be a journey we will pursue together to achieve a challenging and compelling project, one which will require great energy and dedication.

"I am confident Paolo will be able to project his experience, his vision and his leadership. Paolo is an integral part of AC Milan and knows the way to success. He will be an important point of reference for everyone."

Zvonimir Boban has left his role at FIFA to become AC MIlan's chief football officer

Boban played 251 matches for AC Milan, scoring 30 goals, and he helped the club win the Champions League in 1994.

He recently served as FIFA Deputy Secretary General and helped with the introduction of the VAR.

The former Croatian international said the opportunity to work alongside Maldini was impossible to turn down.

"When Paolo called me to check on my availability, I jumped into my car and went to his home in Milan in the middle of the night to evaluate the state of the art," Boban said.

"After talking with Ivan and the property, everything was clear. And here I am, in my city, in my Club I love and in a land that has given me so much. I hope I can repay the trust placed in me.

"I would also like to thank the President of FIFA Gianni Infantino who, although he is an "interista", has been a true friend and has understood that this was a call similar to the one I got three years ago. Impossible to say "no". Forza Milan!"