Tiemoue Bakayoko would like to stay at Chelsea after AC Milan loan, says brother and agent

Tiemoue Bakayoko spent the 2018/19 campaign on loan at AC Milan where he made 31 league appearances for the Serie A club

Tiemoue Bakayoko's brother and agent has revealed the defensive midfielder would like to stay at Chelsea next season because of "stability" and the attraction of Champions League football.

The 24 year-old became Chelsea's second most expensive signing of all time when he joined the Blues from Monaco for £40m in 2017.

The Ligue 1 title-winner with Monaco signed a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge two years ago, a deal which expires in 2022.

Bakayoko arrived at Chelsea from Monaco for £40m in 2017

Abdoulaye Bakayoko, his brother and agent, told L'Equipe: "There are some pretty interesting, quite heavy clubs that have inquired, but we give priority to Chelsea.

"We already know, there is the Champions League and we are looking for stability, Tiemoue has decided to stay there".

After a first season in the Premier League in which the Frenchman made 24 league appearances, Bakayoko spent the 2018/19 campaign on loan at AC Milan

Best PL Goals: Chelsea v Arsenal Live on

Long-term injuries to Giacomo Bonaventura and Lucas Biglia opened the door for Bakayoko in Milan and he enjoyed a run of first-team games.

He featured 41 times for the San Siro club, helping them to Europa League qualification and a fifth-placed finish in Serie A.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

As well as keeping an eye on Sky Sports News, make sure you don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Also See:

There's also the return of the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across SkySports.com and the Sky Sports App.

If you're reading on skysports.com comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.