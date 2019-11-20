Zlatan Ibrahimovic in talks over AC Milan return

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's time at LA Galaxy has come to an end

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in talks over a return to AC Milan but a deal is still a long way off, according to Sky in Italy.

He played for the club between 2010 and 2012 and is looking for a new club after announcing his departure from LA Galaxy earlier this month.

Milan officials met with Ibrahimovic's agent Mino Raiola on Wednesday and the encounter was said to be cordial.

Sky in Italy say there are hurdles to overcome before Ibrahimovic can return to Serie A, though, and that compromises will need to be made on both sides.

Milan are understood to be willing to offer the 38-year-old an 18-month deal but his wage expectations are believed to be an issue, with the club currently serving a ban from European competition due to Financial Fair Play breaches.

Ibrahimovic, who scored 53 goals in 58 games during his two years with the Galaxy, will decide on his future in the coming weeks.

He scored 56 goals in 85 games during his time with Milan and helped them to the Serie A title in 2011.

Ibrahimovic spent two years at AC Milan

