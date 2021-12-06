Zlatan Ibrahimovic: AC Milan striker says he is a 'little scared to stop playing' football and wants to stay at club 'for life'

The striker has said he wants to stay at AC Milan "for life" and "win another Scudetto"; now 40 years old, Ibrahimovic has scored 34 goals in 59 appearances for his club in all competitions since rejoining the Rossoneri in the 2019/20 winter transfer window

Monday 6 December 2021 10:36, UK

Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates his return
Image: Zlatan Ibrahimovic has said he is "a little scared to stop playing" football and wants to stay at AC Milan "for life"

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he wants to stay at the Serie A club for the rest of his career, admitting he is "scared to stop" playing due to the uncertainty of what comes next after retirement.

The 40-year-old Swede's current contract expires at the end of the season, but Ibrahimovic has no plans to hang up his boots just yet.

"I want to play as long as possible. As long as I have that adrenaline, I will continue," Ibrahimovic told the Italian talk show Che Tempo Che Fa on Sunday.

"Let's put pressure on Milan here to give me an extension and I hope to stay at Milan for life. I still have objectives that I can achieve and I want to win another Scudetto.

"I don't know what will happen after football, so I am a little scared to stop. We'll see, but I want to continue playing so that I don't have any regrets."

Ibrahimovic was on the bench as Milan beat bottom side Salernitana 2-0 on Saturday to move one point clear at the top of the Serie A standings.

Stefano Pioli's side host Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday, when only victory will do if they are to have any chance of reaching the last-16.

