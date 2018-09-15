Bundesliga round-up: Bayern Munich beat Bayer Leverkusen to maintain winning start

James Rodriguez and Arjen Robben were both on the scoresheet as Bayern Munich beat Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern Munich made it three wins from three under Niko Kovac in the Bundesliga with a 3-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena.

The reigning champions went a goal down early on courtesy of a Wendell penalty but goals from Corentin Tolisso, Arjen Robben and James Rodriguez turned the game in the home side's favour.

A tough day for Leverkusen was compounded when Karim Bellarabi was sent off late on and they are now rooted to the foot of the table after three successive defeats.

Wolfsburg and Hertha Berlin played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Volkswagen Arena. Javairo Dilrosun put Hertha a goal up but a Yunus Malli penalty in the 87th minute looked to have secured a point for Wolfsburg.

Hertha then went ahead again in the 90th minute when Ondrej Duda struck but the drama didn't stop there as Admir Mehmedi struck a second equaliser deep into stoppage time.

Borussia Monchengladbach are up into fourth following a 2-1 win over Schalke 04 thanks to goals from Matthias Ginter and Patrick Herrmann. Breel Embolo netted a late consolation for Schalke.

Timo Werner scored twice as RB Leipzig beat Hannover 96 3-2. Yussuf Poulsen was also on the scoresheet for Leipzig with Niclas Fullkrug and Miiko Albornoz netting for the away side.

Reiss Nelson scored his first goal in the Bundesliga but was unable to prevent Hoffenheim slipping to a 2-1 win to Fortuna Dusseldorf who recorded their first win of the season.

Mainz left it late to beat Augsburg with Anthony Ujah and Alexandru Maxim scoring in the 87th and 90th minute respectively to cancel out Ji Dong-Won's 82nd-minute opener.