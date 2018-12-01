Bundesliga: Jadon Sancho impresses for Borussia Dortmund

Jadon Sancho impressed for Borussia Dortmund

Jadon Sancho helped Borussia Dortmund beat Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday while Serge Gnabry scored twice as Bayern Munich won 2-1 at Werder Bremen.

Bayern's victory lifted them two places in the table to third, but still nine points behind Dortmund.

Gnabry, who started for Arjen Robben, put Bayern ahead on 20 minutes in Bremen, but the hosts equalised 14 minutes later through Yuya Osako.

Bayern grabbed the winner five minutes into the second half when Thomas Muller delayed his pass into the box for Gnabry to deflect the ball into the net.

Bremen finished with 10 men when Niklas Moisander was sent off just before the final whistle for a second yellow card.

However, there was more good news for Bayern as winger Kingsley Coman came on for his first appearance since tearing ankle ligaments on the opening day of the season in August. Likewise, Thiago Alcantara played the last 10 minutes after a month out with injury.

In Dortmund, Paco Alcacer continued his phenomenal scoring run by netting his 10th goal of the season to become the league's top scorer.

The Spaniard also equalled the Bundesliga record for most goals by a substitute in a season - just 13 matches into the 2018/19 campaign - with his ninth goal off the bench in his eighth league game. The ex-Barcelona forward has so far averaged a goal for Dortmund every 28 minutes.

Dortmund went ahead when England teenager Sancho was brought down and Marco Reus hit his penalty attempt into the middle of the goal five minutes before half-time.

Alcacer came on in the 70th minute and tapped home a minute into added time after brilliant play by Sancho and Lukasz Piszczek.

Hoffenheim and Schalke scored a penalty apiece as they drew 1-1.

Andrej Kramaric gave Hoffenheim the lead in the 59th minute but Nabil Bentaleb replied from the spot for the visitors.

Hertha Berlin picked up their first win since stunning Bayern in September with a 2-0 win at Hannover.

Berlin's captain Vedad Ibisevic heading home in the second-half after centre-back Jordan Torunarigha put them ahead in the first half.

Stuttgart escaped the bottom three with a 1-0 win over mid-table Augsburg after striker Anastasios Donis scored their first-half winner.