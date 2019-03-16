Bundesliga round-up: Marco Reus' stoppage-time strike keeps Borussia Dortmund top

Borussia Dortmund stay three points clear of Bayern Munich after their dramatic victory

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus' stoppage-time strike settled a five-goal thriller against 10-man Hertha Berlin at the Olympiastadion to lift his side three points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

Dortmund were twice forced to come from behind via goals from Thomas Delaney and Dan-Axel Zagadou that cancelled out a first-half brace from Salomon Kalou, with his second coming from the penalty spot.

After Hertha's Jordan Torunarigha was dismissed in the 85th minute for two bookable offences, the visitors piled on the pressure, with Germany international Reus grabbing his 19th goal of the season to make it 3-2 two minutes into stoppage time.

In a relegation clash at the WWK Arena, Hannover suffered a fifth straight defeat - and ninth in 10 league games - with a 3-1 loss against Augsburg.

Hannover made the perfect start, with Hendrik Weydandt capitalising on Augsburg's inability to clear their lines by heading home his sixth goal of the season - and first since early December - from 15 yards.

But that was as good it got for Hannover as Augsburg staged a second-half comeback with goals from Sergio Cordova, Jonathan Schmid and Andre Hahn to lift themselves 11 points clear of the visitors.

Stuttgart are now six points above Hannover as they eked out a 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

Andrej Kramaric grabbed his 20th goal of the season three minutes before the interval with a close-range finish but in-form Steven Zuber netted his fifth goal in five games to salvage a point.

Schalke assistant coach Mike Buskens reacts after his side's 1-0 defeat to RB Leipzig

Schalke, who sacked head coach Domenico Tedesco and assistant Peter Perchtold on Thursday in the wake of the 7-0 hammering by Manchester City in the Champions League, crashed to a sixth successive defeat in all competitions, falling 2-1 to RB Leipzig.

Under the caretaker stewardship of Huub Stevens, who has coached the club on two previous occasions, Schalke failed to recover from Timo Werner's 14th-minute strike, with his 12th goal of the season ending a near three-month goal drought.

At the Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg recovered from their 6-0 hammering at Bayern Munich last weekend with a 5-2 rout of Fortuna Dusseldorf in which Wout Weghorst grabbed a hat-trick.

The visitors took the lead on the half-hour mark with a 20-yard free-kick from defender Kaan Ayhan, only for Wolfsburg to respond four minutes later via Admir Mehmedi.

The home side then scored three goals in six minutes early in the second half to take complete control, with Weghorst's first two sandwiching one from Robin Knoche.

Although Dusseldorf pulled one back through Benito Rahman in the 65th minute, Weghorst completed his hat-trick to take his tally to 13 for the season.