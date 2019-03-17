Bundesliga round-up: James Rodriguez scores hat-trick as Bayern Munich thrash Mainz

James Rodriguez celebrates scoring for Bayern Munich against Mainz

Bayern Munich suffered no Champions League hangover as they returned to the top of the Bundesliga in emphatic style with a 6-0 victory over Mainz at the Allianz Arena.

James Rodriguez scored a hat-trick while Robert Lewandowski, Kingsley Coman and Alphonso Davies were also on the scoresheet for the reigning champions, helping them bounce back from the midweek home defeat to Liverpool.

The win, Bayern's 13th in their last 14 league games, saw Niko Kovac's team move back above rivals Borussia Dortmund on goal difference.

Werder Bremen kept alive their hopes of European football next season with a 3-1 win at sixth-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

First-half goals on the counter-attack from Max Kruse and Milot Rashica put the visitors in control.

Leon Bailey pulled one back with a brilliant free-kick with 15 minutes remaining but Kruse scored again on the break deep into injury time.

The victory extended Bremen's unbeaten run to nine Bundesliga matches and moved them to within three points of a top-six spot.

Eintracht Frankfurt are just a point shy of the Champions League places after Martin Hinteregger's goal gave them a 1-0 home win against bottom club Nuremberg, who are seven points from safety.