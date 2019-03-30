Bundesliga round-up: Paco Alcacer scores twice in Dortmund win, Bayern Munich lose top spot

Paco Alcacer scored twice in injury time as Dortmund beat Wolfsburg 2-0

Paco Alcacer scored twice in injury time for Borussia Dortmund to reclaim the Bundesliga lead with a 2-0 win over Wolfsburg.

Dortmund created little going forward. Jadon Sancho finally tested Wolfsburg 'keeper Koen Casteels for the first time after the hour-mark.

With defender Abdou Diallo going off injured early in the second half and his replacement, Achraf Hakimi, following him off some 20 minutes later, it was shaping up to be a frustrating afternoon for Dortmund.

Then Alcacer fired a free-kick through the wall and Sancho set up the Spaniard for his second.

Bayern Munich were held in Freiburg to a 1-1 draw. Robert Lewandowski, who scored Bayern's equaliser after Freiburg shocked the visitors by taking a third-minute lead, missed a great injury-time chance and Leon Goretzka then struck the post.

Robert Lewandowski scored for Bayern in their 1-1 draw with Freiburg

The end of Bayern's six-game winning run in the league allowed Dortmund to seize the lead by two points ahead of the sides' potentially league-deciding clash in Munich next weekend.

Borussia Monchengladbach are in danger of losing their hold on fourth place and the last qualification spot for the Champions League after losing the derby with Fortuna Dusseldorf 3-1.

The visitors were rocked by three early goals, all set up by Benito Raman in a 10-minute spell.

Nuremberg rekindled hopes of escaping relegation by beating Augsburg 3-0 at home to end their 20-game run without a win.

Max Kruse scored twice to help Werder Bremen overcome visiting Mainz 3-1 and move up to sixth.

Yussuf Poulsen scored a hat-trick as RB Leipzig routed Hertha Berlin 5-0 in the late game to consolidate third.