Bundesliga round-up: Schalke and Eintracht Frankfurt claim victories

Schalke's Breel Embolo celebrates against Hannover

Suat Serdar hit the only goal of the game as Schalke eased their Bundesliga relegation fears with victory at bottom club Hannover.

Schalke now sit 14th in the table and hold a six-point advantage over the bottom three courtesy of their narrow 1-0 win at the HDI-Arena.

Serdar's crisp volley was enough to ensure a first league win for Schalke since January 20 and leaves Hannover two points adrift at the foot of the table and 11 points from safety.

Stuttgart also remain in danger as they were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Champions League-chasing Eintracht Frankfurt.

Adi Hutter's side face a Europa League quarter-final against Benfica next month but want to be playing in Europe's elite club competition next season.

They did their chances no harm as a Filip Kostic brace and a Luka Jovic goal secured a straightforward win over Stuttgart, who remain 16th as a result.